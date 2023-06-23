The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.15.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
