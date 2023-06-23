The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in The LGL Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The LGL Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The LGL Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The LGL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

