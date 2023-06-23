Wells Fargo & Company Increases Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $90.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPBGet Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,027,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,810 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 12,400.0% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 48.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after purchasing an additional 396,155 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

