Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HSQVY opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

