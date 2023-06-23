Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Danske

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HSQVY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Husqvarna AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS HSQVY opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.