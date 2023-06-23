Liberum Capital Downgrades Lookers (OTCMKTS:LKKRF) to Hold

Lookers (OTCMKTS:LKKRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Lookers Stock Performance
Shares of LKKRF opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Lookers has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
Lookers Company Profile
