LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

LiveRamp stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. LiveRamp has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $30.74.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $148.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

