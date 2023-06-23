Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Issued By Northland Capmk

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Seagate Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $83.78. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after buying an additional 837,041 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,145,000 after buying an additional 3,429,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $677,650,000 after buying an additional 793,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after buying an additional 819,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

