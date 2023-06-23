FY2025 Earnings Forecast for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issued By B. Riley

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PLCE. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.99. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $4,006,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $711,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

