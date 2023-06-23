Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

