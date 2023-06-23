Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

