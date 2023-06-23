StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

CVR opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 million and a PE ratio of 8.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

