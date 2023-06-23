American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.