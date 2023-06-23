Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Kojamo Oyj stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. Kojamo Oyj has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

Kojamo Oyj Company Profile

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. It rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017. Kojamo Oyj was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

