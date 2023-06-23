Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Kojamo Oyj stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. Kojamo Oyj has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $24.72.
Kojamo Oyj Company Profile
