ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Down 16.7 %

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

