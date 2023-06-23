Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
MONDY stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Mondi has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $41.56.
