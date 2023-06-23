Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $18.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.