StockNews.com Upgrades BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to “Sell”

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLFS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.28 million. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $701,326.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 1,545 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $30,946.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,828.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and have sold 69,779 shares valued at $1,458,260. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 389,812 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 311,913 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

