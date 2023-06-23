Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RTBBF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rathbones Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.87) to GBX 2,050 ($26.23) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rathbones Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,050.00.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Rathbones Group has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

