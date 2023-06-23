Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $161.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.93. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $131.21 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

