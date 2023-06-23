Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVTR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Up 1.8 %

AVTR opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. Avantor has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Avantor by 211.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.