Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCAL opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Southern California Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

