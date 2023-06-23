Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Insider Activity

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $1,874,737.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,912.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $1,874,737.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,912.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,064 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Further Reading

