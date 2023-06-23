Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $280.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.14.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $245.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.40 and its 200 day moving average is $228.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

