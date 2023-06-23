StockNews.com Upgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to “Hold”

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Down 2.0 %

Invesco stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 25.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $169,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,233,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,963 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.