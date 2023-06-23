Citigroup Begins Coverage on Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.83.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $353.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 43.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1,171.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

