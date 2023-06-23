Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $397.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 30.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognyte Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.