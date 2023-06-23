Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $2,039.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,051.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,049.26 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,233.61 and a twelve month high of $2,139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,011.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,716.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

