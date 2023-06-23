Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CM stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.