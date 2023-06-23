Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of CM stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
