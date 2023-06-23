Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Howmet Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

HWM opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

