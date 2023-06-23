Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deere & Company in a report issued on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.83. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $31.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $415.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.41. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after acquiring an additional 381,506 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

