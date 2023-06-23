Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackstone in a research note issued on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 108.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $246,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $246,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,505,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.