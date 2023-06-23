FY2023 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Boosted by Zacks Research

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Autoliv in a report released on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $6.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.18. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

