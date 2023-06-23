Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canaccord Genuity Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.91.

Shares of TSE:CF opened at C$8.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$11.80.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$430.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.30 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.31%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

