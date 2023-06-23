Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Issued By Zacks Research

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

