Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Decreased by Zacks Research

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report released on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

NYSE SAIC opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,430 shares of company stock worth $3,912,723. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after buying an additional 825,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 401,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Science Applications International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,954,000 after purchasing an additional 171,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

