Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CSGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

CSGS opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $298.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

