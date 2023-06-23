DA Davidson Trims Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Target Price to $42.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GBCI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,568.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,568.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,120.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,135 shares of company stock worth $376,256 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,300,000 after buying an additional 388,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,256,000 after buying an additional 155,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after buying an additional 346,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,295,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,261,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,622,000 after buying an additional 100,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.