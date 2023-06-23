ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Cut to $9.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUMP. Barclays lowered their target price on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $883.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.36.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $423.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ProPetro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ProPetro by 13.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ProPetro by 73.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

