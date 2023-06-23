NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $228.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.74.

Shares of NXPI opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.08. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

