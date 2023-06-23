argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $465.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $455.00 to $465.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.16.

argenx Stock Up 0.3 %

argenx stock opened at $400.57 on Wednesday. argenx has a 52-week low of $333.07 and a 52-week high of $423.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.03.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

