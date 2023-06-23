Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.51.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

