Scotiabank Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$41.50

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.50 to C$41.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.01% from the stock’s previous close.

NPI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.85.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of NPI opened at C$27.30 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$27.08 and a twelve month high of C$47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94.

About Northland Power

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of C$621.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$663.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2448245 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.