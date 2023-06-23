Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Cut to C$6.25

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SDE. TD Securities downgraded Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark dropped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.17.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$5.11 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$16.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The company has a market cap of C$875.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.60.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. The business had revenue of C$316.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.9947507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

