CIBC Lowers Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$2.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

Shares of CJREF opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 21.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $254.83 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

