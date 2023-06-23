Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

