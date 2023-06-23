Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for DWF Group (LON:DWF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.05) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

DWF Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DWF Group stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.72) on Tuesday. DWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 47.13 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 101 ($1.29). The firm has a market cap of £191.44 million, a PE ratio of 700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

DWF Group Company Profile

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

