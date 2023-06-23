TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$171.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$180.00 to C$171.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$151.60.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE TFII opened at C$139.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$96.08 and a twelve month high of C$173.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$146.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$150.74.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.