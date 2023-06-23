Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Quarterhill to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Quarterhill Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:QTRHF opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill ( OTCMKTS:QTRHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 38.33%.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

