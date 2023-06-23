Morgan Stanley Upgrades Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to “Equal Weight”

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Handelsbanken raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BDNNY opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.