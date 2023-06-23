Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) PT Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock’s previous close.

SCCO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.7 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. Southern Copper has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 31.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,929,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.